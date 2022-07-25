 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local College

Shippensburg University's Jazmin Petrantonio selected as one of two PSAC nominees for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

2021 DII NCAA Championship, West Chester vs. Shippensburg

Jazmin Petrantonio (center) of Shippensburg celebrates with her teammates after scoring against West Chester in the 2021 NCAA DII Championship game at Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pa.

 Mark Palczewski Photo, Sentinel File

Recent Shippensburg University graduate Jazmin Petrantonio is one of two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

East Stroudsburg University senior lacrosse player Kayleigh Pokrivka joined Petrantonio as the other PSAC nomination. The Woman of the Year selection committee will narrow its list down to the Top 30 candidates — 10 from each division — as the next step in the selection process. The Top 30 will then be narrowed to nine finalists and the NCAA Woman of the Year recipient will be named this fall.

College Field Hockey: Shippensburg blanks West Chester 3-0, captures 6th NCAA title

The Woman of the Year nomination adds another chapter to Petrantonio’s historic senior year at SU, where she was named the Division II Honda Athlete of the Year, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year and helped guide Shippensburg to the 2021 NCAA title, the program’s sixth national championship. In addition to the collection of awards, Petrantonio completed her collegiate career with 106 goals, the third most in NCAA Division II history and led the nation in goals per game (1.85), points per game (4.2), goals (37) and points (84) last fall.

College Field Hockey: Shippensburg University's Jazmin Petrantonio named 2021 NFHCA Division II National Player of the Year

Petrantonio is SU’s first Woman of the Year nominee since multi-sport athlete Gabriella Johnson in 2020.

