College Sports

Shippensburg University named 2023 NCAA Division II Award of Excellence finalist

For the second straight year, Shippensburg University has been selected as one of the 22 finalists for the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Award of Excellence.

The announcement was issued Wednesday.

Shippensburg received the recognition through its Raiders Leadership, Emergence, and Development (Raiders L.E.A.D) program. L.E.A.D was founded in 2021 with the objective to present student-athletes the opportunity to be active in their personal and professional development outside of academics and student athletics.

SU was recognized as the winner of the Division II Award of Excellence for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, marking its entry as a national finalist. The Raiders were a 2022 finalist for their ONESHIP initative.

