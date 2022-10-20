 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Field Hockey

Shippensburg University midfielder, Boiling Springs alumna Paige Bond named to 2022 NFHCA Senior Team

PaigeBond_color_851.jpg

Shippensburg field hockey's Paige Bond. 

 Provided by Bill Smith, Shippensburg University

Shippensburg University field hockey midfielder and Boiling Springs alumna Paige Bond was selected to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Senior Team Thursday afternoon. Bond was named to the NFHCA Senior Team along with teammates Merel Hoekstra and Maura Mears.

Bond, who graduated from Boiling Springs in 2019, was one of 20 Division II seniors selected to the team. Along with Hoekstra and Mears, she will have the opportunity to play in the national Senior Game Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. at the NCAA Fall Festival held in Seattle, Washington.

Bond has made 10 starts this season for the 10-1 Raiders and recorded two shots on goal. Bond was a two-time All-Sentinel First Team honoree (2017 and 2018) in her time with the Bubblers.

