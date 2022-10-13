Shippensburg University alumna Jazmin Petrantonio named 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 honoree

On Thursday, Shippensburg University field hockey alumna Jazmin Petrantonio became the second player in school history to be named a Top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

She’s also just the ninth Top 30 honoree in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference history.

From the 30 honorees, the NCAA selection committee will narrow down its list to nine finalists, three from each NCAA division level. For the first time in the award’s history, the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year will be recognized at the NCAA convention Jan. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Top 30 honorees will also be celebrated.

Petrantonio’s Top 30 recognition comes after a 2021 season where she was named the CWSA Division II Honda Athlete of the Year and earned her second National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Player of the Year nod. Petrantonio also helped guide the Raiders to their sixth national championship and their fourth in the last five years. She finished her SU career with 106 career goals — the third most in NCAA Division II history — and was the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships’ all-time leading scorer with 10 goals in eight tournament games.