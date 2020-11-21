'She carried us home': Senior Gracie Britten's show-stealing performance hands Trinity first PIAA girls volleyball gold

“She was fine for what we needed on Tuesday, and I kind of thought today she was gonna be needed to have a big match,” Barrick said. “And she was unstoppable — she hit every ball hard, there was no hesitation, she was there to finish it off. We needed her in that spot for sure, and she carried us home.”

Trinity faced a rare challenge on the season’s biggest stage. The Shamrocks had toasted the competition through 16 previous games, dropping just one set.

But on the other side was a P-O squad led by freshman outside hitter who entered with a jaw-dropping 442 kills, including 179 in five postseason games.

Hazelton lived up to her impressive billing. Fresh off a 41-kill, 15-dig semifinal, the 6-1 powerhouse pounded Trinity with 26 kills and a game-high 30 digs.

Somehow that was below her season average, though, which proved instrumental.

P-O head coach Dave Eckberg had Hazelton go head-to-head with the 6-3 Lauren Trumpy at the outset, who was no slouch herself with 19 kills and six blocks. But by the second set Eckberg rejiggered his rotation to get Hazelton off Trumpy.

Part of the cause: an impressive block when Trumpy slide to the line, playing outside on the block, and stuffed Hazelton.