Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Upper Allen baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series title

The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series. From left to right, Andrew Coawn; Tyson Aton; Jax Soloman; Holden Shirley; Cole Arva; Jackson Kuntz; Connor Saccente; Johnny Oyler; Logan Fabiano; Dante Bonini; and Parker Lantzy.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Rascal from the Harrisburg Senators greets the Upper Allen 8U baseball team on Thursday morning at FNB Field where they were honored before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series.

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“They boys didn’t flinch. They just buckled down.”

Like a shooting star across the sky, the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team shined as rode a hot streak through the summer season, winning District 10 and state titles to punch its ticket to the Cal Ripken 8u World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Aug. 15-22. Upper Allen had reached the tournament's championship game in 2019 before settling for second place. Four younger siblings of players on that team helped bring the elusive title home to Cumberland County under head coach Mike Bonini with a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Chelmsford (Massachusetts) in the championship game.

On its way to an 18-0 record, Upper Allen piled up runs — outscoring opponents 43-2 at districts, 78-4 at states and 79-18 in the Ripken World Series — and garnered support from the local community, which chipped in to alleviate travel costs.

Youth Baseball: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg returns to Cal Ripken 8u World Series
Youth Baseball: Red Land 9u All-Star team rides local support into Cal Ripken World Series

Red Land's 9u All-Star team also captivated the community and earned a Cal Ripken World Series berth, winning the Middle-Atlantic Regional Championship

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
