 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Trinity football sets the new standard with historic run to PIAA semifinals

  • 0
Trinity Annville-Cleona Football 1.JPG

Trinity holds up the District 3 Class 2A championship trophy after defeating Annville-Cleona Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“This is a team that’s done a lot with not too much given to us.”

Smothering a winless 2020 season and a 3-6 2021 campaign, Trinity football scribed its most historic season to date in 2022, amassing a 10-5 record, hoisting the District 3 Class 2A title and advancing to the PIAA semifinals. 

The Shamrocks, directed by second-year head coach Jordan Hill, rebounded from three losses in their first four games. The district crown was Trinity's first since 2010 and the program's third overall. The Shamrocks blitzed newcomer Annville-Cleona 58-27 to claim gold status. 

Sentinel Sports Cover Nov. 14, 2022

The unprecedented run to the state semis checked off other program firsts, including the 'Rocks' first PIAA tournament win. Trinity dispatched West Catholic 24-0 in the sub-region round before outdueling Executive Education 35-17 in the quarters. The Shamrocks' bid for the state final was halted by eventual champion Southern Columbia in a 42-7 semifinal decision. 

People are also reading…

'The culture is here now': Trinity adds another step of growth with PIAA 2A quarterfinal win over Executive Education
Trinity defense, special teams shine in 1st state football playoff victory over West Catholic

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Upper Allen baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series title

Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden selected by Los Angeles Angels

Big Spring's Raudabaugh, Trinity's Powell swim to repeat gold at PIAA championships

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cumberland Valley's Jonathan Chang cruises to 100 free first place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News