Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Trinity football sets the new standard with historic run to PIAA semifinals

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“This is a team that’s done a lot with not too much given to us.”

Smothering a winless 2020 season and a 3-6 2021 campaign, Trinity football scribed its most historic season to date in 2022, amassing a 10-5 record, hoisting the District 3 Class 2A title and advancing to the PIAA semifinals.

The Shamrocks, directed by second-year head coach Jordan Hill, rebounded from three losses in their first four games. The district crown was Trinity's first since 2010 and the program's third overall. The Shamrocks blitzed newcomer Annville-Cleona 58-27 to claim gold status.

The unprecedented run to the state semis checked off other program firsts, including the 'Rocks' first PIAA tournament win. Trinity dispatched West Catholic 24-0 in the sub-region round before outdueling Executive Education 35-17 in the quarters. The Shamrocks' bid for the state final was halted by eventual champion Southern Columbia in a 42-7 semifinal decision.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

