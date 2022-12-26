Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Trinity football sets the new standard with historic run to PIAA semifinals

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
“This is a team that’s done a lot with not too much given to us.”
Smothering a winless 2020 season and a 3-6 2021 campaign, Trinity football scribed its most historic season to date in 2022, amassing a 10-5 record, hoisting the District 3 Class 2A title and advancing to the PIAA semifinals.
The Shamrocks, directed by second-year head coach Jordan Hill, rebounded from three losses in their first four games. The district crown was Trinity's first since 2010 and the program's third overall. The Shamrocks blitzed newcomer Annville-Cleona 58-27 to claim gold status.
The unprecedented run to the state semis checked off other program firsts, including the 'Rocks' first PIAA tournament win. Trinity dispatched West Catholic 24-0 in the sub-region round before outdueling Executive Education 35-17 in the quarters. The Shamrocks' bid for the state final was halted by eventual champion Southern Columbia in a 42-7 semifinal decision.
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Photos: Trinity claims District 3 Class 2A title with win over Annville-Cleona
Trinity holds up the District 3 Class 2A championship trophy after defeating Annville-Cleona Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Annville-Cleona Saturday night at Annvile-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Annville-Cleona Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's quarterback Caleb Wray gives instructions to his team during a huddle in the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, picks a short gain of yards before being brought down by Annville-Celona's Damien Miller during the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's John Paukovits kicks an extra point in the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, finds an open lane to run as he avoids the tackle from Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music, left, in the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, right, fumbles the ball but makes the recovery in the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, picks up a short gain before bring brought down by Annville-Cleona's Cameron Connelly, bottom, and Jonathan Shay, right, in the first quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy, center, is brought down by Annville-Cleona's Dominic Casciotti, bottom, during the second quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawanna, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter in their District 3 Class 2A championship game against Annville-Cleona on Saturday night at Annville-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawanna, center, picks up a gain of yards before bring brought down by Annville-Cleona's Cael Harter in the third quarter of their District 3 Class 2A championship game on Saturday night at Annvile-Cleona High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Trinity advances in state football playoffs with 24-0 win over West Catholic
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Jiare Green during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, right, runs the ball up the center and picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Nebiy Kassahun during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game Nov. 18 at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A host of Trinity players bring down West Catholic's K'saan Greene, center, during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, runs down West Catholic's Kal-El Durham, left, and makes the tackle during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, blocks a punt from West Catholic's Owen Suah during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at Cobo Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's John Paukovits kicks the ball for the extra point during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jacob Ness, left, makes the tackle against West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's quarterback Caleb Wray, center, hands off to Max Schlager during the second quarter in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, looks for room around West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of West Catholic's Kahir Thompson during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Wyatt Cooper, right, forces West Catholic's K'saan Greene to fumble during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, picks up a short gain of yards before being tackled by West Catholic's Jayvon Story during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, front, out runs West Catholic's K'saan Greene before stepping out of bounds during the third quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Trinity reaches 1st PIAA semifinal with win over Executive Education
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, finds an open lane during the first quarter of a PIAA quarterfinal game against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Executive Education's Anthony Roman during the first quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, rght, gets ahold of Executive Education's Jyhmiek Roman and takes him down to the ground during the first quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Payton Schaffner, right, makes the tackle on Executive Education's Jyhmiek Roman during the second quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's John Paukovits punts on a fourth down during the second quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Amil Way, front, and Payton Schaffner, middle, break up a pass intended for Executive Education's Jyhmiek Roman during the second quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy, center, finds an open lane to run past Executive Education's Jyhmiek Roman during the second quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Executive Education's Emery Plummer picks up a short gain before being brought down by a host of Trinity players during the second quarter of a PIAA quarterfinal game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy picks up a short gain on a hand off during the third quarter of a PIAA quarterfinal against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, front, finds an open lane and runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter of their PIAA quarterfinal against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Christian Joy roars after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a PIAA quarterfinal against Executive Education on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!