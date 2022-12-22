Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden selected by Los Angeles Angels

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

The mental toll of several injuries and setbacks across three years dissipated when East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden saw his name appear next to the Los Angeles Angels logo in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Halos selected Madden 118th overall and signed the hard-throwing right-hander to a $997,500 signing bonus in late July.

Madden’s entry into the minor leagues was the latest addition to a collection of local draft picks in recent years. Red Land grad Benny Montgomery — selected eighth overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 — batted .310 with six home runs and 44 RBIs in his debut season with the Fresno Grizzlies, the franchise's Class A affiliate. Michael Morales, Madden’s former teammate at East Penn and the Seattle Mariners’ 2021 third-round selection, worked a complete season on the pitcher’s mound for the Modesto Nuts, the Mariners’ Class A club.

Cumberland Valley alumni Beck Way and Justin Williams each made splashes with their respective clubs. Way spun a 5-5 record and a 3.79 earned-run average with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High A affiliate of the New York Yankees, before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals at the deadline and completed his season with the High A Quad Cities River Bandits. Williams played for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Asheville Tourists, the Class A and High A affiliates of the Houston Astros.

Mechanicsburg product Hayden Seig advanced through two levels of the Angels organization, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Class A) and the Tri-City Dust Devils (High A). CV grad Hunter Schryver retired after six seasons in the minors, advancing as far as Triple A with the Charlotte Knights, the White Sox affiliate.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Photos: East Pennsboro's Jake Madden