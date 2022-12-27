Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Carlisle Summer League makes triumphant return

The Carlisle Summer League handed out 10u, 12u and 14u titles on Frank Petre Championship Saturday
As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
“I think that feeling of togetherness again is gonna go a long way."
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Carlisle Summer League basketball
. returned to Memorial Park
Teams competed in 10U, 12U and 14U age divisions while volunteers coaches,
, and local businesses lent their support to the seasonal staple. some of them former players
Co-directors Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson shepherded the program back to the courts while honoring some of the community's prominent figures. They dedicated championship games to the late Frank Petre and implementing a Billy Owens target score. The eight-game season culminated with a trio of thrilling title games July 30.
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Photos: Carlisle Summer League 10U Basketball Championship
C-Luv Thrift, green, takes on Partnership For Better Health, yellow, during the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
C-Luv Thrift's Jeremiah Waring, left, looks for an open lane around Partnership For Better Health's John Samuelsen, right, during the second quarter of the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
C-Luv Thrift's Carsuana Johnson shoots a free throw during their Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game against Partnership For Better Health on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
C-Luv Thrift, green, and Partnership For Better Health, yellow, line up to participate in the three point shot competition at half time during the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's John Samuelsen, center, shoots during the first quarter of the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game against C-Luv Thrift on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health Khidr Vasser grabs a loose ball during the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game against C-Luv Thrift on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
