Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Carlisle Summer League makes triumphant return

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“I think that feeling of togetherness again is gonna go a long way."

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Carlisle Summer League basketball returned to Memorial Park.

Teams competed in 10U, 12U and 14U age divisions while volunteers coaches, some of them former players, and local businesses lent their support to the seasonal staple.

Co-directors Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson shepherded the program back to the courts while honoring some of the community's prominent figures. They dedicated championship games to the late Frank Petre and implementing a Billy Owens target score. The eight-game season culminated with a trio of thrilling title games July 30.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Photos: Carlisle Summer League 10U Basketball Championship