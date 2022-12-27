 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Carlisle Summer League makes triumphant return

C-Luv Thrift, green, takes on Partnership For Better Health, yellow, during the Carlisle Summer League 10U championship game on Saturday morning at Memorial Park, Carlisle, July 30, 2022.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Carlisle Summer League handed out 10u, 12u and 14u titles on Frank Petre Championship Saturday

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“I think that feeling of togetherness again is gonna go a long way."

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Carlisle Summer League basketball returned to Memorial Park.

Teams competed in 10U, 12U and 14U age divisions while volunteers coaches, some of them former players, and local businesses lent their support to the seasonal staple. 

Sentinel Sports Cover Aug. 1, 2022

Co-directors Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson shepherded the program back to the courts while honoring some of the community's prominent figures. They dedicated championship games to the late Frank Petre and implementing a Billy Owens target score. The eight-game season culminated with a trio of thrilling title games July 30.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
