Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Big Spring's Raudabaugh, Trinity's Powell swim to repeat gold at PIAA championships

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"I knew it was anyone’s game throughout the season and that nothing was a given.”

Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh flashed two fingers, and Trinity's Kari Powell steeled her nerves and executed her craft, as both swimmers finished off their repeat gold-medal performances in the PIAA Class 2A 100 yard breaststroke.

Raudabaugh's repeat came in record fashion, as the then-Bulldog senior topped his own school record with a time of 55.77 seconds. The third athlete in Big Spring history to mine individual gold, he completed the clean sweep with Mid-Penn and District 3 top honors.

Sentinel Sports Cover March 21, 2022

Powell, disappointed with her time at the district championships, unleashed a hunger to produce a state-title time of 1:02.65, one of her best from the 2022 campaign. Like Raudabaugh, the High Point soccer commit ran the gold-medal gantlet, corralling top finishes at the conference and district events. 

PIAA Swimming: Trinity's Kari Powell buckles down for 2nd state gold medal in 100 breaststroke

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Upper Allen baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series title

Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden selected by Los Angeles Angels

Photos: PIAA Boys 2A State Swimming Championships

Check out the action from the PIAA Class 2A Boys State Swimming Championships. 

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
