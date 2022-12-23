Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Big Spring's Raudabaugh, Trinity's Powell swim to repeat gold at PIAA championships

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"I knew it was anyone’s game throughout the season and that nothing was a given.”

Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh flashed two fingers, and Trinity's Kari Powell steeled her nerves and executed her craft, as both swimmers finished off their repeat gold-medal performances in the PIAA Class 2A 100 yard breaststroke.

Raudabaugh's repeat came in record fashion, as the then-Bulldog senior topped his own school record with a time of 55.77 seconds. The third athlete in Big Spring history to mine individual gold, he completed the clean sweep with Mid-Penn and District 3 top honors.

Powell, disappointed with her time at the district championships, unleashed a hunger to produce a state-title time of 1:02.65, one of her best from the 2022 campaign. Like Raudabaugh, the High Point soccer commit ran the gold-medal gantlet, corralling top finishes at the conference and district events.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Close 1 of 7 Boys AA State Swimming 1 Shippensburg Jed Ritchie competes in Heat 1 of the Boys 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 2 Shippensburg Jed Ritchie competes in Heat 1 of the Boys 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 3 Trinity's Ryan Lee warms up before he competes in Heat 1 of the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 4 Trinity's Ryan Lee competes in Heat 1 of the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 5 Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh takes off from the starting block as he competes in Heat 2 of the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 6 Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh competes in Heat 2 of the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke duing the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University. Boys AA State Swimming 7 Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh competes in heat 2 of the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University.

Photos: PIAA Boys 2A State Swimming Championships

Photos: PIAA Girls 2A Swimming Championships