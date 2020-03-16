Running: The 2020 Penn Relays have been cancelled due to the coronavirus concerns

According to the The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania the 2020 Penn Relays have been cancelled due to the growing concern of the coronavirus.
Penn released a statement on its website Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
"Based on the current novel coronavirus pandemic, we cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers, and staff at risk," Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W'69 Director of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania said in the statement. "We remain hopeful that the recent measures put in place by many health organizations, government officials, and academic institutions will curtail the spread of this disease. The University of Pennsylvania has hosted the Penn Relays for 125 consecutive years through the World Wars and other world-wide health issues. This spirit of perseverance and resiliency will continue as we plan for a track meet later in the year when the health and safety of our community is more certain."
The event was scheduled to be held April 23-25 at Franklin Field and Penn will instead look to host a substitute event in late May or early June, according to the statement.
"The scope of the track meet will not be the standard Penn Relays format," it said. "The three-day event will shorten into a one-day event designed to provide the opportunity for youth, high school, and open runners to persevere and enjoy a competitive and festive atmosphere which they might have missed this spring."
The Penn Relays have been running since 1895 and just celebrated its 125th consecutive contest in 2019.
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda