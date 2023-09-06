The room is dark. A projector sends the image of a photograph onto a sheet of black Mi-Teintes pastel paper.

A white pencil traces the outlines of shapes from the photograph. Off to the side, a drawing table hosts an array of oil pastels, ranging from high to low quality. Scraps of paper, blended with a rainbow of pastel colors, cover the table.

This is where Scott Campbell masters his latest works of art, oil pastels portraying holes from the Carlisle Barracks, Eagles Crossing and Mayapple golf courses. Campbell, a retired art instructor at Big Spring and Camp Hill, and a former varsity golf coach, gifted each club their framed piece Thursday morning.

Campbell presented Shawn Snyder, the owner of Eagles Crossing, his painting first before offering his pieces to Matt Hoffman at the Barracks, and Scott Pugh and his staff at Mayapple.

“Art is my skill and my talent,” Campbell said, “and so it's kind of a labor of love to do a subject that's art related. … And I just thought, ‘Why don't I do some artwork related to golf?’ I haven't done a whole lot of that; my subjects haven't (really) been golf.”

Campbell has played golf for 60 years since picking up a club at age 15. The Hampden Township resident enjoys local courses like the Barracks, Eagles Crossing and Mayapple, and coached the Camp Hill high school team for 14 seasons from 1988 to 2001.

His background in art began at Kutztown University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art education in 1970. Campbell was the high school art instructor at Big Spring for 3 1/2 years (1974-78) before transitioning to Camp Hill for another 23 1/2 (1981-2004).

He’s been an acrylic painter for the majority of his career but began experimenting with oil pastels 20 years ago. Campbell has won awards in both mediums.

“As a teenager, I was attracted to golf by, among other things, the scenic environment in which it is played,” Campbell said. “So it was inevitable that I would eventually produce some work that illustrates it.”

Having played the Barracks, Eagles Crossing and Mayapple, the familiarity and connection to each course felt like the perfect beginning to the new endeavor. Campbell captured the fifth hole at the Barracks, the 13th at Eagles Crossing and the 17th at Mayapple, producing each painting through a similar process but with a blending of different pastels.

Campbell photographed each hole to use as a reference. He'd work on each artwork from top to bottom, often changing the scene from the photograph he took.

“The work that I've been doing recently,” Campbell said, “before I did these golf pictures, you look at my work, and it almost looks like a collage. I take bits and pieces from different photographs and put them together, mix them up, project that onto the paper and then do it.”

Campbell changed some of the scenes to highlight different colors. In his pastel of the 13th hole at Eagles Crossing, his original picture featured a summer setting.

The pastel, now hanging the bar area of the clubhouse, illuminates fall foliage.

“I'm going to alternate and modify a little bit because I wanted that color,” Campbell said. “It was too much green, and I wanted that color. So I did things like that. And I might eliminate some details that are superfluous and unnecessary. Keep it simple so that people can just appreciate the image immediately and the immediate impact and not get distracted by little details.”

And while Campbell strived to eliminate the distraction of little details, there are details in the pastels that required more precise strokes. When illustrating the pins for each hole, Campbell switched to a pastel pencil, and in some cases, an X-Acto knife to create a sharp, thin line.

Each piece, he estimated, required 25 to 30 hours of work.

“I really don't keep track of the time because I just do it until I'm satisfied,” Campbell said.

Each hole also had a purpose. Campbell preferred to work on par 3s — like the 13th and 17th holes from Eagles Crossing and Maypple — or short par 4s in order to capture a complete picture with his camera.

Campbell wanted each courses’ pastel to reflect its own personality. After finishing the 17th hole at Mayapple, which includes a body of water and lots of vegetation, he selected the 13th at Eagles Crossing, a more wooded landscape with trees.

The 16th at Eagles Crossing is the course's signature hole. But it resembled a similar backdrop to the 17th at Mayapple.

“I didn’t want to do that again,” Campbell said. “So I thought, ‘What’s another hole I like?’ And usually par 3s are good because you can stand on the tee and get a shot. And I thought, ’13. I've had luck on 13.’ So that's why I picked it.”

With each pastel displayed in its respective course's clubhouse, Campbell has become part of the game, and the courses, he grew up loving 60 years ago.

And what better way to honor that than through his first passion and talent.

“Now that I'm getting towards the end of my playing time, and even my life,” Campbell said, “I thought it would be a nice way to kind of punctuate my years involved.”

