Red Land graduate and Georgia’s Cole Wagner has announced he’s walking away from baseball.

The former Patriot standout announced the decision late Wednesday on his Instagram.

“For the past 17 years, the game of baseball has been one of the most important things in my life,” the Instagram post reads. “The game has done for me than I ever could have done for it. I was blessed with friends, an education, memories, heartache and struggle. It was during the heartache and struggle where I grew the most, not only as a player but as a man. I have made the very tough decision to walk away from the game.”

Wagner, who delivered the walk-off solo home run in Red Land’s 2021 District 3 Class 5A title win, spent the last two seasons at Georgia. With the Bulldogs, he batted .234 over two years, including a .276 mark with six home runs and 21 RBIs in his freshman campaign.

Wagner’s walk-off home run in the 2021 district championship provided the Patriots their first crown since 1990. He was also a member of the 2019 state championship team and was the hero of Red Land’s 2015 Little League World Series team that won the United States championship.

Wagner underwent Tommy John surgery in fall 2020 and made a permanent shift to first base and designated hitter for the final season of his prep career.

“I am so thankful for my coaches, teammates, friends and family for the role they played in this journey,” Wednesday’s post continued. “I don’t know what the next chapter of my life will be, but I am going to trust God’s will every step of the way. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and I’m excited for what’s to come!”

