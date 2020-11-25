Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday due to coronavirus issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll space this out a little bit,” Stefanski said. “We’ll bring in the offense, let them get a lift, get them out on the field in the field house to work out, get an individual period and move them around. And then we’ll bring the defense in and have a similar schedule. So we’ll space the two groups out.”

The Browns (7-3) already have four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID list. Garrett missed Sunday's win over Philadelphia and he'll also sit out this week's game against the Jaguars (1-9).

Stefanski has not provided any specifics on Garrett's condition, but said it's possible the 24-year-old who has 9 1/2 sacks, could return for the Dec. 6 game against Tennessee.

Cleveland's defense responded without Garrett and had five sacks, a safety and returned an interception for a touchdown in the 22-17 win over the Eagles. Defensive end Olivier Vernon had three sacks — and the safety — and was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Stefanski said fullback Andy Janovich and defensive end Joe Jackson will also miss this week's game. Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has a chance to be activated from the COVID list this week, Stefanski said.