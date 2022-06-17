Race Report: Recapping May events at Williams Grove, BAPS

On May 14 at Williams Grove Speedway, fans filed in to watch some of the greatest showmen on dirt during the World of Outlaws. Before the event, some drivers and crews walked the track to check for ruts and rocks, or the track’s sweet spot. It was a common practice in years past but something fewer drivers do anymore.

Qualifying Event 4 – Lucas Wolfe (No. 5W), Mechanicsburg: started eighth, finished fifth. Troy Fraker (No. 12W), Newville: started 10th, dropped out halfway through the eight-lap event.

B Main Event – After a restart at the end of about a 60-minute lightning delay, Fraker, who started 19th, finished 14th.

A Main – Wolfe started 19th and did everything he could to find a groove, but it never came to him in a 21st-place finish. Brent Marks clinched the win in a great race despite two cautions over the 30 laps.

BAPS Motor Speedway

May 21

LATE MODELS

Qualifying Event 1 – Kyle Nichols (No. 48), Mount Holly Springs: started seventh and did not finish after an opening-lap tangle with another car in Turn 4.

Event 2 – Derrick Mease (No. 18), New Cumberland: started second and finished first, taking over the top spot in the first lap and leading the rest of the way.

Main Event – Mease: started third and finished sixth in a 20-lap event that saw six cautions.

SPORTSMAN

Qualifying Event 1 – Russ Mitten: started second, credited with an eighth-place finish after hitting the inside back stretch wall after contact in Turn 2. Jay Fannasy (No. 222), Mechanicsburg: started third, finished third. Tony Jackson (No. 88), Newville: started fifth, finished fourth. Shane McConnell (No. 65), Newville: started seventh, finished seventh.

Event 3 – Matt Ondek (No. 2M), Carlisle: started second, took the top spot in Lap 1 and never looked back, winning the event. Luke Deatrick (No. 5D), Mount Holly Springs: started fifth, finished fifth. Allan Hallman (No. 38H), Enola: started seventh, finished sixth.

Main Event – Fannasy: started first, finished second, leading the race until Lap 15 of 30. Jackson: started 10th, finished fourth. Ondek: started sixth, finished sixth. Mitten: started 23rd, finished seventh, coming back from an incident in qualifying. Deatrick: started 15th, finished 11th. McConnell: started 19th, finished 16th. Hallman: started 18th, finished 22nd.

There were only two cautions across the 30-lap race won by Kenny Edkin. Everyone qualified for the feature race with the field smaller than 25 cars.

Hall of Fame – Before the main events, a special ceremony honored the late Jim Sheaffer, a former champion at Silver Spring/BAPS, who also raced sprint cars, the late Paul Orendo, who earned 44 career wins at the track, Craig Morgan, a longtime supporter of stocks and Ronnie Frye, a late model owner.

May 28

EXTREME STOCKS

Qualifying Event 1 – Doug Hoffman (No. 27), Newville: started eighth, finished first.

Main Event – Hoffman: started 10th, finished 11th. Hunter Fulton (No. 7F), Carlisle: started 16th, did not finish.

SPORTSMAN

Qualifying Event 1— Deatrick: Started sixth, finished fourth.

Event 2 – Jackson: started eighth, finished first. Mitten started 10th, finished fourth. Fannasy: started seventh, finished fifth. Ondek: started sixth, finished eighth.

Jackson wasted no time, shooting into third place by the end of the first lap. By the end of the second lap, he had taken the lead. By the end of the race, he had a full straightaway lead of 7.122 seconds.

Main Event – Mitten: started ninth, finished first. Jackson: started 10th, finished second. Dellinger: started eighth, finished sixth. Meleason: started 12th, finished seventh. Luke Deatrick: started sixth, finished eighth. Fannasay: started seventh, finished ninth. Ondek: started 14th, finished 12th. Rutz: started fourth, did not finish.

Mitten took over the lead by Lap 11, but Jackson had climbed to fourth. On a Lap 14 caution restart, Mitten led with Jackson lurking. Through the final six laps, it was the Mitten and Jackson show. At one point, the cars were even, but when Jackson took one more shot, Mitten closed the door for his third win of the year.

WINGLESS SPORTSMAN

Qualifying Event 1 – Ondek: started first, finished second. Eric Rutz (No. 19R), Etters: started second, finished third. Jason Failor (No. 2J), Newville: started fifth, finished sixth.

Event 2 – Kevin Gutshall (No. 63), Mechanicsburg: started fourth, finished second. Trent Yoder (No. 66), Dillsburg: started second, finished third. Rohan Beasley (No. 14), Mechanicsburg: started fifth, finished fourth. Luke Lenker (No. 38DD), Mechanicsburg: started seventh, finished sixth. Scott Dellinger (No. 30), Lewisberry: started fourth, did not finish.

Event 3 – Jackson: started fourth, finished first with an eight-second lead. Steve Wilbur (No. 59), Mechanicsburg: started second, finished second. Bob Gutshall (No. 65), Mechanicsburg: started third, finished third. Gene Eppley (No. 32), Boiling Springs: started fifth, finished fifth. Fannasay: started eighth, finished sixth.

Main Event – Jackson: started 11th, finished first. Kevin Gutshall: started fifth, finished second. OndekL started seventh, finished fifth. Yoder: started sixth, finished sixth. Failor: started 16th, finished seventh. Wilbur: started 10th, finished eighth. Lenker: started 17th, finished 11th. Eppley: started 15th, finished 12th. Fannasy: started 18th, finished 13th. Did not finish: Beasley, Bob Gutshall, Rutz, Dellinger.

Jackson bided his time, moving up to fourth place before a Lap 3 caution. He restarted in third and tracked down the leader little by little, catching up by Lap 11. He took the lead by Lap 17, lost it on a Lap 18 restart by inches. By a Lap 19 restart, Jackson was back on point and worked hard to hold it for his second wingless sportsman win in a row. He wanted to win the race, the Britton Finkenbinder Memorial, which was named after the son of his former car owner.

June 4

EXTREME STOCKS

Qualifying – Fulton: started second, finished second. Hoffman: started seventh, finished fourth.

Main Event – Filton: started sixth, finished third. Hoffman: started fourth, finished second.

270 MICROS

Qualifying Event 3 – Tyler Brown (No. 37), Carlisle: started fourth, finished sixth. Dakota Yeingst (No. 66), Shippensburg: started second, finished ninth.

Main Event – Brown: started 18th, finished 19th.

