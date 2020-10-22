Questions Big Ten football teams seek to answer

Coach Pat Fitzgerald used four quarterbacks during a 3-9 season a year ago but is expected to put the ball in the hands of a fifth in 2020. Peyton Ramsey, a graduate transfer and 23-game starter at Indiana, will likely be given a chance to restart an offense that toiled in 2019, ranking 126th nationally in scoring and 124th in yards per game. Ramsey threw for 2,454 yards and completed 68% of his passes last season for the Hoosiers. The return of four starters on the offensive line and a healthy Isaiah Bowser at running back should complement a Paddy Fisher-led defense that returns nine starters.

9. Can the Spartans’ past create a future?

Following Mark Dantonio’s decision to step aside in February, new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is counting on the past to build the Spartans’ future. After one season at Colorado, the former MSU graduate assistant under Nick Saban hired three former Dantonio assistants and a former Spartans standout in Courtney Hawkins to help build the program. Iowa native Rocky Lombardi continues to battle sophomore Theo Day and freshman Payton Thorne for the starting quarterback’s role.

10. Is there any hope for Maryland or Rutgers?

The Big Ten’s newest members have toiled since joining the conference six years ago. Maryland is a combined 14-38 against conference competition and Rutgers is even worse at 7-45. Both are in the midst of massive rebuilds, Mike Locksley in his second season with the Terrapins and Greg Schiano returning to a program he led from 2001-11. Maryland has had six players opt out of the current season because of concerns over COVID-19, including expected starting quarterback Josh Jackson. That creates opportunities for Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa, and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre. Schiano has brought in nine transfers from FBS programs to help jumpstart a Scarlet Knights program which hasn’t won a Big Ten game since 2017.