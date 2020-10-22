Questions Big Ten football teams seek to answer

The big 10 questions as Big Ten football teams prepare for a delayed start to the 2020 season:
1. How does Wisconsin replace Jonathan Taylor?
With starting quarterback Jack Coan out indefinitely following foot surgery, back-up Graham Mertz will be at the controls of an offense that has averaged more than 230 rushing yards per game over the past four seasons. That objective won’t change, but the Badgers are expected initially to use a collaborative effort to fill the sizable shoes left behind by two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor. Sophomore Nakia Watson, fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek and heralded freshman Jalen Berger are the running back front-runners for a defensive-rich team expected to contend again in the Big Ten West.
2. Does defensive inexperience make Ohio State vulnerable?
The Buckeyes return just four starters on defense, which would raise an eyebrow or two in most places. In Columbus, Ohio State expects to reload and not rebuild. Cornerback Shaun Wade’s decision to return combined with the experience of senior linebackers Tuf Borland and Pete Werner provide a starting point for a defense which could be even better than the one which allowed 13.7 points a year ago. With Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, the Buckeyes are positioned to add to a collection of five top-five national finishes and four Big Ten titles in the past six years.
‘It’s going to be weird.’ Less pageantry, less noise, few fans, no partying. Here’s what Big Ten football game days will look like.
3. Can Minnesota repeat its top-10 feat?
A win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl left the Golden Gophers with an 11-2 record and a top-10 finish in the final Associated Press poll of the 2019 season. Repeating that feat won’t be easy, but with Big Ten receiver of the year Rashod Bateman opting back into a season he initially opted out of and quarterback Tanner Morgan among eight returning offensive starters, Minnesota has offensive potential. The questions are on defense, where the Gophers return five starters but must replace plenty of playmakers.
4. Is Michigan capable of joining the party?
Since the Big Ten hosted its first championship game in 2011, seven teams have participated. Michigan isn’t one of them. Ohio State’s eight-game win streak vs. the Wolverines has been a factor, and this season, offensive growth will be big. Second-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is overseeing Michigan’s move to a spread approach, and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton has emerged as the likely starter at quarterback after Dylan McCaffrey opted out this season. The Wolverines will have four first-year starters on the offensive line, but Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell at receiver spots and Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins at running back return.
5. Will Moore be more than enough?
Healthy again after dealing with a hamstring issue last season, Rondale Moore’s decision to play this season for Purdue strengthens a talent-rich receiving corps that includes 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year David Bell. He shared the Big Ten lead with 86 catches last season after Moore grabbed 114 passes while earning all-American honors as a freshman in 2018. After going 4-8, the Boilermakers have ongoing competition at quarterback, where Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell are competing. Defensively, end George Karlaftis leads a unit shifting to a 3-4 look this season under first-year coordinator Bob Diaco.
6. Could Penn State surprise the East?
Returning just four defensive starters following linebacker Micah Parsons’ decision to opt out of the 2020 season, development there and how quickly Penn State adjusts to new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will determine where the Nittany Lions fit in the East Division race. Ciarrocca arrives from Minnesota after spending the past seven seasons working with P.J. Fleck. He’ll direct a run-pass option game that fits returning quarterback Sean Clifford well. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Journey Brown provide experience in an offense looking to develop depth at receiver behind Johan Dotson.
7. Can less be more for Nebraska?
Looking for the program’s first winning record since 2016, third-year Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is building around an offensive line which returns four starters and a plan to improve offensive consistency with a more focused approach under new coordinator Matt Lubick, who spent three seasons with Frost at Oregon. The plan starts with downsizing the playbook a bit. Adrian Martinez at quarterback — healthy following an injury-impacted sophomore season — and Dedrick Mills at running back return in an offense that expects big things from juco transfer receiver Omar Manning.
8. Is Northwestern Peyton’s place?
Coach Pat Fitzgerald used four quarterbacks during a 3-9 season a year ago but is expected to put the ball in the hands of a fifth in 2020. Peyton Ramsey, a graduate transfer and 23-game starter at Indiana, will likely be given a chance to restart an offense that toiled in 2019, ranking 126th nationally in scoring and 124th in yards per game. Ramsey threw for 2,454 yards and completed 68% of his passes last season for the Hoosiers. The return of four starters on the offensive line and a healthy Isaiah Bowser at running back should complement a Paddy Fisher-led defense that returns nine starters.
9. Can the Spartans’ past create a future?
Following Mark Dantonio’s decision to step aside in February, new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is counting on the past to build the Spartans’ future. After one season at Colorado, the former MSU graduate assistant under Nick Saban hired three former Dantonio assistants and a former Spartans standout in Courtney Hawkins to help build the program. Iowa native Rocky Lombardi continues to battle sophomore Theo Day and freshman Payton Thorne for the starting quarterback’s role.
10. Is there any hope for Maryland or Rutgers?
The Big Ten’s newest members have toiled since joining the conference six years ago. Maryland is a combined 14-38 against conference competition and Rutgers is even worse at 7-45. Both are in the midst of massive rebuilds, Mike Locksley in his second season with the Terrapins and Greg Schiano returning to a program he led from 2001-11. Maryland has had six players opt out of the current season because of concerns over COVID-19, including expected starting quarterback Josh Jackson. That creates opportunities for Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa, and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre. Schiano has brought in nine transfers from FBS programs to help jumpstart a Scarlet Knights program which hasn’t won a Big Ten game since 2017.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.