Pro Baseball Recap: Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have decent weeks, Beck Way struggles in only start

Hunter Schryver (P)
Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Summary: Schryver drew two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw worked 1.2 innings, scattered two hits on one earned run, walked one and struck out one across his two outings. He also accrued a hit-by-pitch. With the earned run, Schryver's earned-run average saw a spike to 4.30.
Michael Hope (P)
Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Summary: Hope received three nods out of the pen last week. The Camp Hill grad fired a combined five innings of four-run ball, permitting nine knocks on four earned runs, issued one base-on-balls and fanned one. Hope continues to lead the RedHawks in wins (six) and appearances (28). His ERA currently sits at 3.65.
Beck Way (P)
Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K