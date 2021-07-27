 Skip to main content
Pro Baseball Recap: Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have decent weeks, Beck Way struggles in only start
Pro Baseball Local Recap

Pro Baseball Recap: Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have decent weeks, Beck Way struggles in only start

Baseball stock.jpg

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver.jpg

Schryver

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Summary: Schryver drew two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw worked 1.2 innings, scattered two hits on one earned run, walked one and struck out one across his two outings. He also accrued a hit-by-pitch. With the earned run, Schryver's earned-run average saw a spike to 4.30. 

Michael Hope (P)

Michael Hope.jpg

Hope

Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Summary: Hope received three nods out of the pen last week. The Camp Hill grad fired a combined five innings of four-run ball, permitting nine knocks on four earned runs, issued one base-on-balls and fanned one. Hope continues to lead the RedHawks in wins (six) and appearances (28). His ERA currently sits at 3.65. 

Beck Way (P)

Beck Way

Way

Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

Summary: Way's perfect record is no more. In his only start last week, walks haunted the CV product as he tallied six free passes in two innings on the bump. His line also included a pair of hits on three earned runs while wringing up four. With the walk-riddled outing, Way's ERA jumped to 4.62. 

