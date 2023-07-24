The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played July 17-23.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 9 for 25, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB

Notes: Montgomery has caught fire since the season's midpoint. The Red Land graduate batted 9-for-25 last week with a double, an RBI and four runs scored. The nine hits pushed Montgomery's hitting streak to seven games.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Notes: Morales got back on track last week in a start against the Fresno Grizzlies. The East Pennsboro product fired 5 1/3 innings where he scattered three hits on three runs (two earned) and struck out five. His line also included two walks.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden was removed after 2 1/3 innings in his start last week. The East Penn alumnus allowed four hits, five runs and walked three while saddling the loss. He also fanned two batters.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Notes: Way made one appearance out of the bullpen last week and pitched a quality 2 1/3 innings. The Cumberland Valley grad permitted one run on one hit and two walks, and tacked on three strikeouts.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1 for 6, 1 RBI

Notes: Williams took six swings at the plate across two games last week. The former CV infielder tagged one single and drove in a run.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Notes: Seig made two relief appearances last week. The Mechanicsburg native's first was rock-steady, as he twirled a scoreless inning without surrendering a hit or a walk. His second outing took a different course, failing to record an out in his first losing decision of the year while permitting a hit across two runs (one earned) and walking one.

