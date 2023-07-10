The 2023 Minor League Baseball season has reached its midpoint.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played July 4-9.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 9 for 24, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 R, 2 SB

Notes: Few pitchers wanted to throw to Montgomery last week. The Red Land graduate popped for a pair of home runs, underlining an overall 9 for 24 performance at the plate. The former first-round selection also drove in three runs, scored six and stole a pair of bases.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Notes: Morales recorded his second shortest outing of the season last week, lasting 2 2/3 innings. The Stockton Ports pounced for six hits and five runs off the East Pennsboro product and generated a pair of walks. Morales struck out five batters in the losing decision.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Notes: Madden worked his sixth no-decision of the year last week across a five-inning start. The East Penn alumnus scattered three hits on four runs while punching out eight and issuing three walks.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Notes: Way may have found a new home in the Northwest Arkansas bullpen. The Cumberland Valley grad shined in two relief appearances last week, pitching a combined 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He permitted one hit in that span, walked two and fanned six.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 15, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R

Notes: Williams barreled up his first home run of the season last week. The CV product's round-tripper accounted for one of four RBIs across three hits in 15 trips to the plate. He also scored a pair of runs.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Notes: Seig spun one scoreless inning in his only relief appearance last week. The Mechanicsburg alumnus didn't allow a hit and struck out two.

Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings