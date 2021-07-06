 Skip to main content
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Michael Hope notches two wins, Hunter Schryver and Beck Way pitch respectable outings
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Michael Hope notches two wins, Hunter Schryver and Beck Way pitch respectable outings

P Hunter Schryver

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: While only seeing one appearance out of the bullpen last week, Schryver continued his noteworthy 2021 campaign. The Cumberland Valley alumnus pitched one inning of run-free ball July 2, striking out one batter in the process. Schryver concluded June with a 2.16 ERA across 8 1/3 innings of work while fanning 11. His ERA now sits at 3.32. 

P Michael Hope

Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)

Last week’s stats: 2-0, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Summary: Hope drew four appearances out of the pen last week for the RedHawks. The Camp Hill grad captured two wins across six innings, permitting three hits on two earned runs, issuing four free passes and wringing up seven.  Hope leads Fargo-Moorhead in wins (5) and is tied for a team-high 20 games on the rubber.  

P Beck Way

Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Summary: Way received the starting nod July 4, firing back-to-back three-inning appearances on the bump for the Tarpons. The Cumberland Valley product scattered a pair of hits on one earned run and whiffed four. The right-hander kept his perfect season alive as he sports a 1-0 record. Way is owner of a 3.86 ERA in 16 1/3 innings of work, punching out 14 batters. 

