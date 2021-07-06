Pro Baseball Local Recap: Michael Hope notches two wins, Hunter Schryver and Beck Way pitch respectable outings

P Hunter Schryver

Summary: While only seeing one appearance out of the bullpen last week, Schryver continued his noteworthy 2021 campaign. The Cumberland Valley alumnus pitched one inning of run-free ball July 2, striking out one batter in the process. Schryver concluded June with a 2.16 ERA across 8 1/3 innings of work while fanning 11. His ERA now sits at 3.32.