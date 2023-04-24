The 2023 Minor League Baseball season picking up steam and six local alumni are part of the action.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes and how they’ve performed through games played April 17-24.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week's stats: 8 for 24, 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 3 R

Notes: The Red Land graduate has extended an early-season hitting streak to nine games. Montgomery went 8 for 24 last week, highlighted by his first home run of the season and a triple. The success at the plate continued with four runs driven in and three runs scored. Through 12 games this spring, Montgomery is batting .298.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 1-0, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Notes: Lake Elsinore could hardly touch the East Pennsboro product in his start last week. Morales pitched six innings of shut-out ball, scattering four hits while striking out eight and walking one. He earned his first win of the season and improved his earned-run average to 0.90.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 0-1, 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden struggled in his second start of the season, surrendering five runs (four earned) across seven hits and two walks. The East Penn alumnus fanned six batters for the second straight appearance and saddled his first career loss.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week's stats: 0-1, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 4 K

Notes: Control has been an issue for the CV grad to start the season, as he issued eight walks across two outings last week. The walks and a combined five hits translated to eight runs (seven earned) between the two starts, and included Way's second setback of the season. He also struck out four batters and permitted a pair of home runs.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week's stats: 1 for 15, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Notes: After a searing start to the season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Williams was promoted to the Asheville Tourists Saturday. It's the CV product's second stint in Asheville after batting .216 with the club last year. Williams slashed upward of .500 to start the 2023 campaign but saw his bat cool off with a 1 for 15 clip last week.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Stats: N/A

Notes: The former Mechanicsburg ace is currently on the development list, according to milb.com. The development list is for healthy minor league players who are sent to an alternate site to train. The player must give consent in order to be placed on the development list.

Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings