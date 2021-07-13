Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver, Michael Hope, Beck Way all have solid weeks

(P) Hunter Schryver



Summary: Schryver came in relief on two occasions last week for the Knights. The Cumberland Valley grad struck out one batter in his first appearance followed by two walks and another wring-up in his second stint on the mound. Schryver remains one of the consistent arms out of the bullpen for Charlotte as his earned-run average has dipped to 3.15 and he hasn't allowed a run since June 24.