Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver, Michael Hope, Beck Way all have solid weeks

(P) Hunter Schryver
Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Summary: Schryver came in relief on two occasions last week for the Knights. The Cumberland Valley grad struck out one batter in his first appearance followed by two walks and another wring-up in his second stint on the mound. Schryver remains one of the consistent arms out of the bullpen for Charlotte as his earned-run average has dipped to 3.15 and he hasn't allowed a run since June 24.
(P) Michael Hope
Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)
Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K
Summary: The wins keep coming for Hope. The Camp Hill product added another tally in the win column last week, bringing his season total to six. Hope made three appearances out of the pen, scattering a total of five hits on two earned runs and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings of work. Walks continue to haunt the Shippensburg University alumnus as he issued seven last week.
(P) Beck Way
Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Summary: The opposition continues to try and tag Way with his first loss of the season. The CV grad pitched a respectable four innings against the Dunedin Blue Jays, permitting three knocks on two earned runs while warranting two free passes and fanning six. The right-hander's ERA saw a bit of an uptick, rising to 3.98 from 3.86.