Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver and Beck Way bounce back, Michael Hope has up-and-down week

Hunter Schryver (P)

Summary: The former Cumberland Valley pitcher drew two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. In 1.1 innings on the bump, Schryver combined to allow a pair of hits, issued two walks and struck out two. He did not permit a run. With the solid pair of showings, Schryver's earned-run average dipped back around the 4.00 threshold, sitting at 4.07.