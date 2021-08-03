Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver and Beck Way bounce back, Michael Hope has up-and-down week

Hunter Schryver (P)
Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Summary: The former Cumberland Valley pitcher drew two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. In 1.1 innings on the bump, Schryver combined to allow a pair of hits, issued two walks and struck out two. He did not permit a run. With the solid pair of showings, Schryver's earned-run average dipped back around the 4.00 threshold, sitting at 4.07.
Michael Hope (P)
Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Summary: Hope's appearances on the mound saw a bit of everything last week: some success and some struggles. In a combined 2.2 innings toeing the rubber, the Camp Hill product scattered three hits on three runs (zero earned) while walking two and wringing up three. He pitched a scoreless 1.2 frames Thursday which followed one inning Wednesday that witnessed three cross home plate.
Beck Way (P)
Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
Summary: The Cumberland Valley grad bounced back last week after a rough outing July 22. Using an eight-day break to his advantage, Way worked four innings on the hill, scattering a trio of hits on one earned run, walking three and fanning six. With the solid performance, his ERA crept back to 4.30.