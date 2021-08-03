 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver and Beck Way bounce back, Michael Hope has up-and-down week
0 Comments
Pro Baseball Local Recap

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver and Beck Way bounce back, Michael Hope has up-and-down week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver.jpg

Schryver

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Summary: The former Cumberland Valley pitcher drew two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. In 1.1 innings on the bump, Schryver combined to allow a pair of hits, issued two walks and struck out two. He did not permit a run. With the solid pair of showings, Schryver's earned-run average dipped back around the 4.00 threshold, sitting at 4.07. 

 

Michael Hope (P)

Michael Hope.jpg

Hope

Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Summary: Hope's appearances on the mound saw a bit of everything last week: some success and some struggles. In a combined 2.2 innings toeing the rubber, the Camp Hill product scattered three hits on three runs (zero earned) while walking two and wringing up three. He pitched a scoreless 1.2 frames Thursday which followed one inning Wednesday that witnessed three cross home plate. 

Beck Way (P)

Beck Way

Way

Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Summary: The Cumberland Valley grad bounced back last week after a rough outing July 22. Using an eight-day break to his advantage, Way worked four innings on the hill, scattering a trio of hits on one earned run, walking three and fanning six. With the solid performance, his ERA crept back to 4.30. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News