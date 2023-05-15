The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played May 9-14.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 11, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB

Notes: Montgomery displayed patience at the plate last week. The Red Land graduate worked four walks to go along with a 2 for 11 batting line that included a double and one run batted in. Montgomery's batting average has dipped to .262 after slashing above .300 in April.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Morales has not appeared in a game since a May 6 start against San Jose. The East Pennsboro product has 2-0 record with a 2.22 earned-run average through five starts this spring. He's also recorded 28 strikeouts across 24 1/3 innings.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden twirled the first shutout of his minor league career Wednesday in a start against Modesto. The East Penn grad permitted one hit while striking out six in five innings of shut-out ball. Madden struggled with command, issuing six free passes.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Notes: Way is steadily improving after a shaky opening to his 2023 campaign. The Cumberland Valley product spun 3 2/3 innings Friday against the Arkansas Travelers, scattering three hits on three runs while punching out four. He saddled his third loss of the season, bringing his record to 0-3.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 9, 1 BB

Notes: Williams is mired in a multiple-week slump. The former CV infielder hasn't recorded a hit since May 6 and went 0 for 9 at the dish with a walk last week. Williams is hitting .167 across 72 at-bats.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Notes: Four appearances at Single-A Inland Empire was all the Angels needed to see to promote Seig to the Tri-City Dust Devils, the club's High-A affiliate, Friday. The Mechanicsburg native's first appearance at Tri-City was rocky, as he lasted 2/3 of an inning, surrendering four runs (two earned) across four hits.

