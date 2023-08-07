The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played July 31-August 6.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 19, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 3 BB

Notes: Montgomery's bat cooled off last week, following a multiweek tear at the plate. The Red Land graduate batted 3 for 19 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. He also displayed patience with three walks and scored a run.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Notes: Morales was nearly untouchable in his lone start last week. The East Pennsboro product fired four scoreless innings where he allowed a hit and struck out three. He also didn't issue a walk.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden struggled in his first start as a member of the Rockies organization. The East Penn alumnus lasted two innings, surrendering five hits and four runs while walking one and recording a strikeout. He was tagged for two home runs and saddled the loss.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Notes: Way was sharp in relief last week. The Cumberland Valley grad spun 3 1/3 shut-out innings, permitting two hits while fanning three.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1 for 10, 1 2B, 1 R

Notes: Williams played in three games last week and tallied a 1 for 10 performance at the dish. The former CV infielder dropped a double for his one hit and came around to score.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Notes: Seig was promoted to the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels Triple-A affiliate, Sunday, according to MiLB.com. The Mechanicsburg alum made his debut Sunday, twirling 3 2/3 innings where he scattered five hits on three runs, struck out one and earned his first Triple-A win. Prior to his promotion, Seig pitched one inning in relief for the Tri-City Dust Devils, the club's High-A affiliate, and permitted a run on a hit and a walk.

