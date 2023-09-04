The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Aug. 28-Sep. 3.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 19, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Notes: Montgomery knocked two hits in 19 at-bats last week. The Red Land graduate drove in three runs, scored two runs and walked once.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Notes: Morales had his outing Thursday cut short to two innings. The East Pennsboro alumnus permitted two hits and a run in the start while walking one and recording a strikeout.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Notes: Madden spun three no-hit innings in his start Sunday. The East Penn product was perfect in his appearance. He also fanned four batters.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-2, 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

Notes: After throwing 14 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings out of the bullpen, Way moved back to the Northwest Arkansas starting rotation last week. Making his first starts since June 30, the Cumberland Valley grad struggled in two appearances, surrendering five runs on seven hits while walking six. He took the loss in both starts and struck out five batters.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 11, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 R

Notes: Williams posted three RBIs on two hits, including a double. The CV alum also walked twice and scored a run.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Notes: Seig was promoted to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angeles, Friday. The Mechanicsburg grad made two relief appearances last week, one at High-A and one at Double-A, and combined to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit in either outing and had six strikeouts.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic