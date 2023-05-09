The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played May 2-8.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 26, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

Notes: Montgomery torched opposing pitchers through his first 17 games but has since fallen into a slump. The Red Land product went 3 for 26 at the plate last week, knocking one two-run double and scoring once. The slump is credited to 12 strikeouts across his last five games.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Notes: Morales surrendered more than two runs for the first time this season in a start Saturday against San Jose. The Giants spotted three runs on four hits off the East Pennsboro graduate and worked four walks. Morales struck out three batters in the process.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden eclipsed five innings for the first time Wednesday against the Visalia Rawhide. The former East Penn ace scattered five hits on three runs and walked three. Madden also collected six strikeouts for the fourth consecutive start. He's still in search of his first win.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Notes: Control has been Way's kryptonite this season, as four walks in a start against the Wichita Wind Surge Friday ended the Cumberland Valley product's day at three innings. Across the three frames, Way permitted four hits and a pair of runs while punching out one.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 17, 2 BB, 3 R

Notes: Williams' breakthrough at the plate in Asheville has yet to come. The CV grad recorded a 2 for 17 clip last week while walking twice and scoring three runs.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Notes: Since returning from the development list last month, Seig has mowed down each lineup he's faced. The Mechanicsburg native spun two innings in relief last week and logged his first win. The two innings went to the tune of five strikeouts while allowing a hit and walking one.

