The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is approaching the end to the first month of games.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes and how they’ve performed through games played April 25-May 1.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 8 for 19, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 BB

Notes: Montgomery's early-season hitting streak reached 13 games before an 0 for 2 performance Saturday. The Red Land graduate still remains on a tear, having batted 8 for 19 last week which included two doubles and a 4 for 4 game Wednesday. His season batting average sits at .333 with a home run and seven RBIs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Notes: Morales pitched his second shutout of the season Sunday. Stockton was no match for the East Pennsboro product, as Morales scattered two hits in 5 1/3 innings of work and matched his season high in strikeouts (eight). Through four starts, Morales is 2-0 with a 1.33 earned-run average.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden saddled his second loss of the season last Tuesday. The East Pennsboro alumnus fanned six batters for the third consecutive outing but permitted four runs on four hits and walked two. Madden is 0-2 through three starts this year and carries an 8.10 ERA.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Notes: Way has yet to find his footing with Northwest Arkansas and his start Saturday was another example. The Cumberland Valley grad lasted 1 1/2 innings against the San Antonio Missions, surrendering seven runs on four hits and four walks. He also struck out a batter. Way shoulders an 0-2 mark and a 20.57 ERA across four appearances.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1 for 15, 1 2B, 1 BB

Notes: Since his promotion to Asheville April 22, Williams' bat has gone cold. The former CV third baseman struggled to a 1 for 15 batting clip for the second straight week but knocked a double and worked one walk. Williams sports a .217 average heading into May.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Notes: After spending the first three weeks of the season on the development list, Seig made his first 2023 appearance last Tuesday. The former Mechanicsburg ace made two relief appearances for Inland Empire last week, twirling a combined three shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out four. Seig had been assigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Angels' High-A affiliate, to start the year.

Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings