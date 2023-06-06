The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played May 29-June 4.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 22, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 3 R

Notes: Montgomery struggled at the plate last week, hitting at a 2 for 22 clip. The Red Land graduate posted three RBIs amid the slump, worked three walks and came across to score three times.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Notes: Morales was brilliant in his start against the Stockton Ports Friday. The East Pennsboro product spun seven shutout innings, scattering four hits while walking two and punching out five. He earned his third win of the season and authored his first shutout since April 19.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Notes: Madden continues to work deeper into starts as the season progresses, and his outing Friday against Rancho Cucamonga reflected that trend. While the East Penn grad saddled his fourth loss of the year, he fired six innings, permitted seven hits on three runs and struck out five.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Notes: Despite scattering seven hits, Way limited the damage to three runs across 4 1/3 innings in his Wednesday start. The Cumberland Valley product also fanned five batters and walked one in the appearance.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 11, 1 2B, 1 R

Notes: After not recording a hit since May 6, Williams broke out of a 12-game spell last Tuesday with a double and a run scored. The former CV standout made three starts last week and went 2 for 11 at the plate.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Notes: Seig made two relief appearances last week and allowed two runs across a combined four innings. The Mechanicsburg native surrendered four hits, struck out four and issued a free pass.

