The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played June 5-12.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 8 for 23, 6 RBI, 6 R, 7 BB

Notes: Montgomery caught fire at the plate last week, knocking eight hits across 23 at-bats. The stellar batting line was complemented by six RBIs and six runs scored. The Red Land graduate also worked seven walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Notes: With the numbers Morales continues to post, one would assume a promotion would be imminent. The East Pennsboro product fired another gem last week, working 6 2/3 innings while scattering five hits on an unearned run. Morales also piled up a season-high nine strikeouts and issued one walk.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Notes: Madden remains on the hunt for the elusive first win but continues to work deeper into starts. The East Penn grad went five innings in an outing last week, permitting five hits across three runs and striking out four.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-2, 5.2 IP, 10 H, 9 RE, 9 ER, 7 BB, 2 K

Notes: Way was charged his fourth and fifth losses of the season last week. The Cumberland Valley product spun a combined 5 2/3 innings and was tagged for 10 hits and nine runs across the two appearances. Control was also an issue, as Way permitted seven free passes.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1 for 16, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Notes: Williams slashed 1 for 16 last week. The former CV infielder drove in a run and drew a walk to accompany the hit. Current CV head coach Levi Mumma and some of Williams' former teammates made the trip to Aberdeen, Maryland, to watch Williams in Asheville's series against the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

2018 District Champs. Legends forever. Watching our boy J Will! pic.twitter.com/PSKM1NdGgG — Levi Mumma (@cvcoachmumma) June 9, 2023

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Notes: Seig recorded a pair of relief appearances last week. The Mechanicsburg native surrendered two runs in two innings in his first outing before bouncing back with a scoreless frame later in the week. Seig allowed five hits and fanned three batters.

