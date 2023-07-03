The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played June 27-July 3.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 20, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R

Notes: Montgomery cracked his second triple of the season as part of a 5 for 20 performance at the plate last week. The Red Land graduate paired two runs and three RBIs with the three-bagger.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Notes: Morales worked a no-decision Sunday, his only start of the week. The East Pennsboro product went 5 1/3 innings, scattering four hits on four runs (three earned) while walking three and striking out eight. Morales has recorded at least eight whiffs in three of his last five outings.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden acquired his first career win Friday in a start against Lake Elsinore. The East Penn alumnus spun seven innings, permitting three hits across two runs. The hard throwing right-hander also fanned six and issued four free passes.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Notes: Way slotted back into the starting rotation Friday after earning his first win of the season in a relief appearance June 23. The Cumberland Valley grad saddled his sixth loss of the year in 2/3 of an inning where he surrendered five hits on four runs (three earned) and struck out one batter.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Williams has not seen any game action since June 20. The CV product is still listed as active on the Asheville roster.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Notes: After three relief appearances the week prior, Seig logged one appearance last week. The Mechanicsburg alumnus fired 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Seig went on to wield three strikeouts and issued a walk.

