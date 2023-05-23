The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played May 15-21.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Montgomery hasn't played in a game since May 11, but is still listed as active, according to milb.com. Across 103 at-bats this spring, the Red Land graduate is batting .262 with a home run and 10 RBIs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 10 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

Notes: Morales made two starts last week. The East Pennsboro product had opposite outings, working six strong innings in a Tuesday start where he scattered eight hits on four runs (three earned) and struck out four. On Sunday, Morales surrendered five runs on six hits and fanned five. He walked three batters between the appearances.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Notes: Madden extended his shutout streak to nine innings behind four scoreless frames Wednesday. The East Penn grad scattered a pair of hits in the start and punched out five batters. His outing was shortened due to five walks. Madden remains in search of his first win.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Notes: Way continues to trend in an upward direction after a subpar start to his season. The former Cumberland Valley star pitched 3 1/3 innings Friday, permitting two runs on five hits while striking out four in a no decision. He also issued four free passes.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 11, 3 BB

Notes: Williams hasn't recorded a hit in his last 24 at-bats, including in his 11 trips to the plate last week. The CV product reached base three times on three walks.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Notes: Seig made two relief appearances last week. He allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings Thursday before firing a scoreless frame Sunday. He was charged with two hits across both outings and struck out three.

