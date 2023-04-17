The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is underway and six local alumni are part of the action.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes and how they've performed through games played April 16,

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Stats: 6 for 23, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 SB, 1 R

Notes: The Red Land graduate has started his 2023 campaign strong. Montgomery has knocked six hits, including one double, across his first 23 at-bats. He's also plated three runs, stolen a base and came home once.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Notes: Morales worked a solid four innings in his only start so far this year. The East Pennsboro product scattered three hits on one run, struck out three and walked four batters in the no-decision. The one run converts to a 2.25 earned-run average,

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Stats: 0-0 IP, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Notes: Madden made his minor league debut April 12 and lasted 3 1/3 innings in the start. Despite the short outing, the East Penn alumnus permitted only two hits on one run while fanning six and walking three.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Stats: 0-1, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

Notes: Way's Double A debut didn't go quite to plan, as the Cumberland Valley grad recorded just one out in his start. In his 1/3 of inning, Way was tagged for three runs (two earned) on two hits and three free passes. He did notch a strikeout in the losing effort.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Stats: 8 for 16, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 5 R

Notes: Williams' bat has come north from spring training, as the former CV star has jumped to a .500 batting average to start his season. Piling up eight hits in his first 16 at-bats, Williams has slashed a pair of doubles and triples and drove in three runs. Once on base, he's posted five runs.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Stats: N/A

Notes: The former Mechanicsburg ace is currently on the development list, according to milb.com. The development list is for healthy minor league players who are sent to an alternate site to train. The player must give consent in order to be placed on the development list.

