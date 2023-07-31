The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played July 24-30.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 7 for 24, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R

Notes: While Montgomery’s hitting streak ended at eight games, the Red Land graduate kept a consistent swing last week. He batted 7 for 24, including his seventh home run, added a double and plated two runs. Montgomery also scored three runs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Notes: Morales returned to the win column last week against Visalia. The East Pennsboro alumnus spun five innings where he scattered two hits on three runs (one earned) and struck out seven. The victory was his fifth of the season.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Madden was dealt by the Los Angeles Angels to the Colorado Rockies Sunday in a two-for-two trade. The Angels received major league first baseman C.J. Cron and veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk for Madden and left-handed pitching prospect Mason Albright.

With the Inland Empire 66ers, Los Angeles’ Single-A affiliate, Madden pitched to a 2-6 record, a 5.46 earned-run average and struck out 66 batters across 64 1/3 innings. The East Penn product made 14 starts prior to the swap. He was assigned to the Fresno Grizzlies Monday.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Notes: Way struggled in his relief appearance Sunday. The Cumberland Valley grad mustered 1 1/3 innings, surrendering five hits across seven runs (four earned) and walked three. He also fanned a batter.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 18, 1 HR, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R

Notes: Williams strung together a strong performance at the plate last week. The CV alumnus slashed a 4 for 18 clip, including a home run, three doubles and five RBIs. He also posted four runs.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K

Notes: Seig made two relief appearances last week and allowed one run between the two outings. The former Mechanicsburg ace twirled a combined four innings, permitting five hits while striking out a pair.

