The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Aug. 7-13.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 7 for 24, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 4 BB

Notes: Montgomery reached base consistently last week. The Red Land graduate clubbed his ninth home run of the season and knocked seven hits across 24 at-bats. The plethora of hits was complemented by three RBIs, four runs and four walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Morales didn’t record a start last week. The East Pennsboro product’s last appearance was Aug. 3 where he pitched four shut-out innings. He’s still listed as active on the Modesto roster.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden returned to course in a start Sunday. After exiting through two innings Aug. 6 in his Rockies organization debut, the East Penn alumnus rebounded with three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking two and fanning two.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Notes: It’s safe to say Way has found his groove in the Northwest Arkansas bullpen. The Cumberland Valley grad made two appearances last week, spinning a combined 4 1/3 shut-out frames. Way permitted one hit across both showings and struck out six batters. He also earned the win Friday after pitching four scoreless innings in relief.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 7, 1 BB

Notes: Williams didn’t record a hit in seven plate appearances last week. The CV grad reached base once on a walk.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Notes: Seig is still finding his footing since being promoted to Triple-A Aug. 6. In one relief appearance last week, the Mechanicsburg product took the loss after surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks. He also recorded five whiffs.

