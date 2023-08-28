The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Aug. 21-27.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 23, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

Notes: Montgomery’s bat has cooled off over the last two weeks. The Red Land graduate put together a 3 for 23 line across his last five games, including a double and two RBIs. He also scored a run.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Notes: Morales made his first appearance Friday after not pitching since Aug. 3. However, the former East Pennsboro ace exited after one inning, where he struck out one batter and faced the minimum. Morales hasn’t carried an injury designation at any point this season.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Notes: Madden limited the damage in his start Sunday, permitting a run on a solo home run. The East Penn alumnus was spelled after three innings, punching out three batters and walking three.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Notes: Way’s scoreless streak reached 14 2/3 innings Tuesday when the Cumberland Valley grad spun four shut-out frames. Way allowed a hit while walking two and fanning four.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 7, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R

Notes: Williams found some pop in the bat last week, cracking three hits across seven plate appearances. The former CV infielder roped a double, drove in two runs and scored another in two games.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Notes: Seig recorded two relief appearances last week and combined to pitch three innings. The Mechanicsburg native surrendered one run on three hits and struck out four batters.

