Pro Baseball Local Recap: Benny Montgomery tallies first pro hit, Beck Way totals two career highs, three local pitchers have respectable weeks

Summary: The CV graduate totaled two career highs last week in his only start. Way worked a career best six innings while racking up a personal best eight strikeouts for his second win of the season. His line also included three hits permitted on one run and a hit-by-pitch. The quality start dipped Way's ERA to 3.57 and his record is now 2-1.

Benny Montgomery (CF)

Team: ACL Rockies (Rockies, ROK)

Last week's stats: 1-for-3, 1 1B, 0 RBI, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K,

Summary: All it took was one game for the recent eighth-overall draft pick to knock his first professional hit. Making his pro debut Aug. 6, the Red Land product slashed a 1-for-3 line, tallying a single. Montgomery is primed to receive more at-bats in the coming weeks.

Ben Dum (P)

Team: Augusta GreenJackets (Braves, Low-A)

Last week's stats: 0-1, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: The West Perry alumnus placed a dash in the loss column last week in his only appearance out of the pen. Dum worked one inning, conceding one hit on one run while wringing up one batter in the process. Dum's remained a consistent arm to turn to for Augusta as his ERA sits at 3.89 across 21 games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0