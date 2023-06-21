The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played June 13-19.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 6 for 25, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 4 BB

Notes: Montgomery took 25 rips at the plate last week and manufactured six hits. The Red Land graduate lifted off for his fourth home run of the season, swatted a double and drove in three runs. He also scored four runs and drew four walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Notes: Morales recorded his worst start of the year last week, lasting 1 1/3 innings in his only appearance. The East Pennsboro product scattered five hits across seven runs and issued four walks. The outing also included a pair of strikeouts.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Madden didn't make an appearance on the mound last week. The East Penn grad's last start was June 9 against the Stockton Ports. Madden has yet to earn his first career win.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Notes: Way spun four innings in a start last week. The Cumberland Valley alumnus permitted five hits on three runs and walked three. Way also set down four batters by way of the punch out. He remains in search of his first win this season.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 13, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R

Notes: Williams cracked a triple as part of a 3 for 13 performance at the dish last week. The CV grad's three-bagger was accompanied by two RBIs and three runs scored.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Notes: Seig pitched a clean 3 1/3 innings between two relief appearances last week. The pair of outings included three hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts. The former Mechanicsburg ace hasn't issued a free pass in last five appearances.

