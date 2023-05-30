Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played May 22-28.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 8 for 21, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB

Notes: Montgomery climbed out of a slump last week and went 8 for 21 at the dish. The Red Land graduate launched his second home run of the season and drove in five runs. The bounce-back week also included three runs scored and three walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1 6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Notes: Morales was hit around in his start Saturday, saddling his first loss of the year while scattering nine hits across six runs (five earned). The East Pennsboro product maintained his strikeout rate, recording five and didn't issue a walk.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Notes: Madden worked his deepest start of the season Friday, firing six innings. However, the East Penn grad surrendered eight hits on five runs and was tagged with the loss. Madden fanned one batter and didn't issue a walk for the first time this year.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Notes: Way logged his best outing of the season Thursday, working 5 2/3 innings while allowing one run on four hits. The Cumberland Valley product also walked three batters and punched out six. Way remains in search of his first win this season.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 6, 1 BB

Notes: Williams took seven trips to the plate last week and went hitless. The CV grad hasn't knocked a hit since May 5. He reached base once on a walk.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Notes: Seig made one relief appearance last week and was sharp in 1 1/3 innings. The Mechanicsburg grad permitted a hit on one unearned run and issued a free pass. He kept the opposition off balance with three strikeouts.

