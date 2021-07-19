Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way extends unbeaten season, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope struggle out of the bullpen

Hunter Schryver (P)
Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Summary: Schryver struggled to put all the pieces together in his two appearances out of the bullpen last week. The Cumberland Valley grad lasted a 1/3 of an inning Wednesday, scattering three hits on three earned runs while walking one. He bounced back Sunday, working a full inning, issuing one free pass and striking out one. His earned-run average jumped to 4.22 on the season.
Michael Hope (P)
Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Summary: Despite permitting a single hit, walks continue to be the reoccurring issue for the Camp Hill alumnus. Hope began his week with a clean one-inning appearance — including one strikeout — Tuesday before unraveling Thursday in a 1/3 of a frame, allowing four earned runs on one knock and a trio of walks. Hope's ERA now sits at 3.20 in 39 1/3 innings of action.
Beck Way (P)
Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
Summary: Way kept the opposing bats quiet Thursday en route to a three-inning start on the bump. The CV product permitted one hit on one earned run while warranting four free passes and fanning four. Way extended his unbeaten season to nine games (eight starts) and dropped his ERA to 3.86.