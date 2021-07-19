Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way extends unbeaten season, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope struggle out of the bullpen

Hunter Schryver (P)

Summary: Schryver struggled to put all the pieces together in his two appearances out of the bullpen last week. The Cumberland Valley grad lasted a 1/3 of an inning Wednesday, scattering three hits on three earned runs while walking one. He bounced back Sunday, working a full inning, issuing one free pass and striking out one. His earned-run average jumped to 4.22 on the season.