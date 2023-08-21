The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Aug. 14-20.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 17, 2 BB, 2 R

Notes: Montgomery saw a dip in production last week. The Red Land graduate recorded two hits in 17 at-bats while walking twice and scoring a pair of runs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Notes: Morales hasn’t made a start since Aug. 3 but remains listed as active on the Modesto roster. The East Pennsboro alumnus’ last apperance was against the Lake Elsinore Storm where he threw four scoreless innings.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden had a rocky start against the Modesto Nuts Sunday, mustering 2 2/3 innings in a losing decision while permitting five runs on five hits. The East Penn product also walked two batters and struck out a pair.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Notes: Way authored another quality relief appearance last week, spinning three scoreless innings. The Cumberland Valley grad allowed one hit, issued two walks and fanned two batters. Spanning his last four appearances, Way has thrown 10 2/3 consecutive shut-out innings.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 8, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Notes: Williams failed to record a hit in eight plate appearances last week, but drove in a run, walked once and scored a run.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Notes: After two appearances in Triple-A, Seig was reassigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels’ High-A affiliate. The former Mechanicsburg ace made the most of his return, twirling 2 2/3 scoreless innings while punching out four batters. He also earned the save.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic