The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is turning toward the home stretch.
Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Aug. 14-20.
Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A) Last week’s stats: 2 for 17, 2 BB, 2 R Notes: Montgomery saw a dip in production last week. The Red Land graduate recorded two hits in 17 at-bats while walking twice and scoring a pair of runs.
Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A) Notes: Morales hasn’t made a start since Aug. 3 but remains listed as active on the Modesto roster. The East Pennsboro alumnus’ last apperance was against the Lake Elsinore Storm where he threw four scoreless innings.
Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A) Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Notes: Madden had a rocky start against the Modesto Nuts Sunday, mustering 2 2/3 innings in a losing decision while permitting five runs on five hits. The East Penn product also walked two batters and struck out a pair.
Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A) Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Notes: Way authored another quality relief appearance last week, spinning three scoreless innings. The Cumberland Valley grad allowed one hit, issued two walks and fanned two batters. Spanning his last four appearances, Way has thrown 10 2/3 consecutive shut-out innings. Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)
Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A) Last week’s stats: 0 for 8, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB Notes: Williams failed to record a hit in eight plate appearances last week, but drove in a run, walked once and scored a run.
Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A) Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Notes: After two appearances in Triple-A, Seig was reassigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels’ High-A affiliate. The former Mechanicsburg ace made the most of his return, twirling 2 2/3 scoreless innings while punching out four batters. He also earned the save.
Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic
Pennsylvania team members and their buddies take the field on Friday evening at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's catcher Troy Chamberlin throws the ball back to the mound during a game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania team members and their buddies take the field on Friday evening at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania team member Matthew McNair, left, fist bumps his buddy at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Stephen Hood fires in a strike during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania catcher Troy Chamberlin, front, keeps an eye on the field as Maryland's CJ Chatterton scores during the first inning on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Colin Basehore watches his teammate from the dugout during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Sam Grube, back, talks with his teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maryland's Sammy Berman, left, gets the out against Pennsylvania's Alex Kelsey at third base during the first inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Alex Kelsey gets walked during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Matt Bean, left, misses the catch to first base as Maryland's Clayton Dorsey gets a single during the second inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Henry Wetzel, left, avoids the pick off attempt at first base from Maryland's Charlie Buckles during the second inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Troy Chamberlin, left, has a quick conference with Owen Hannevig at the mound during the third inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Nate Romberger avoids the pick off at first base by Maryland's Charlie Buckles during the third inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maryland's Brennan Inscoe, right, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Pennsylvania's Landen Rozich, left, during the fourth inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Alex Sauve, front, gets the out at third base against Maryland's Austin Weiss during the sixth inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Alex Sauve, center, talks with his teammate during their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania prepares to take the field during against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pennsylvania's Cayden Bender takes the field during their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
