The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played June 20-26.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 12, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 BB

Notes: Montgomery didn't punish at the plate last week but continued to find ways to reach base. The Red Land graduate knocked three hits across 12 at-bats, including a double, while scoring two runs and walking twice. He was also hit by a pitch.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-1, 12 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 11 K

Notes: Morales made two starts last week, grabbing one win and a loss. The East Pennbsoro product was lights out in his first appearance, spinning six innings where he scattered four hits on two runs (one earned) and struck out three. He held serve his second time out, permitting three hits and fanning eight, but three walks and a home run led to the five runs (four earned) and the setback.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden made a start Friday after not throwing for 13 days. The East Penn alumnus showed some rust in the appearance, scattering six hits across four runs (three earned) in four innings of work. He also issued two walks and struck out a pair.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Notes: Way recorded his first relief appearance of the season last week and earned his first win. The Cumberland Valley grad worked 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits on a run while punching out five. Way had compiled an 0-5 record through 12 starts until Friday's victory.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0 for 1, 1 BB, 1 R

Notes: Williams had one plate appearance last week and struck out. The CV product also logged a walk and came around to score.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Notes: Seig stayed busy in the Tri-City bullpen last week, making three relief appearances. The Mechanicsburg alumnus recorded his third win of the season in 1 2/3 shut-out innings to start the week, followed with another two scoreless frames and ended with one run on three hits in another 1 2/3 innings. Seig registered seven strikeouts across the three outings and walked three.

