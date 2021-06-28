Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way continues perfect record, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have off week

P Hunter Schryver
Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Summary: The Cumberland Valley and Villanova University product threw two innings out of the bullpen for the Knights across two appearances. The 26-year-old southpaw struggled in his first appearance of the week against Nashville, scattering three hits on two earned runs. He bounced back Sunday, working a clean inning which included one strikeout. Schryver’s ERA now sits at 3.78.
P Michael Hope
Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
Summary: Hope’s 2021 campaign out of the bullpen for the RedHawks has been nothing short of spectacular, as the Camp Hill native currently sports a 2.05 ERA. Hope ran into trouble in two of his three outings this week, permitting a run in two innings of work Wednesday and another run in 2/3 innings Saturday. He pitched a solid inning last Monday, fanning a pair of batters. He currently holds a 3-1 record.
P Beck Way
Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)
Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Summary: Way continues to impress in his professional debut season. The Cumberland Valley alumnus worked three innings in Sunday’s 15-2 romping after a stretch of delayed and postponed games for Tampa. The right-hander scattered a trio of hits on two earned runs and issued one free pass. Way still has yet to garner a loss this season across his five starts and six total appearances.