 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way continues perfect record, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have off week
0 Comments
Pro Baseball Local Recap

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way continues perfect record, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have off week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

P Hunter Schryver

Hunter Schryver.jpg

Schryver

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: The Cumberland Valley and Villanova University product threw two innings out of the bullpen for the Knights across two appearances. The 26-year-old southpaw struggled in his first appearance of the week against Nashville, scattering three hits on two earned runs. He bounced back Sunday, working a clean inning which included one strikeout. Schryver’s ERA now sits at 3.78.

P Michael Hope

Michael Hope.jpg

Hope

Team: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K

Summary: Hope’s 2021 campaign out of the bullpen for the RedHawks has been nothing short of spectacular, as the Camp Hill native currently sports a 2.05 ERA. Hope ran into trouble in two of his three outings this week, permitting a run in two innings of work Wednesday and another run in 2/3 innings Saturday. He pitched a solid inning last Monday, fanning a pair of batters. He currently holds a 3-1 record.

P Beck Way

Beck Way

Way

Team: Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, Low-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Summary: Way continues to impress in his professional debut season. The Cumberland Valley alumnus worked three innings in Sunday’s 15-2 romping after a stretch of delayed and postponed games for Tampa. The right-hander scattered a trio of hits on two earned runs and issued one free pass. Way still has yet to garner a loss this season across his five starts and six total appearances.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News