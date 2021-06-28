Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way continues perfect record, Hunter Schryver and Michael Hope have off week

P Hunter Schryver

Summary: The Cumberland Valley and Villanova University product threw two innings out of the bullpen for the Knights across two appearances. The 26-year-old southpaw struggled in his first appearance of the week against Nashville, scattering three hits on two earned runs. He bounced back Sunday, working a clean inning which included one strikeout. Schryver’s ERA now sits at 3.78.

P Michael Hope

Summary: Hope’s 2021 campaign out of the bullpen for the RedHawks has been nothing short of spectacular, as the Camp Hill native currently sports a 2.05 ERA. Hope ran into trouble in two of his three outings this week, permitting a run in two innings of work Wednesday and another run in 2/3 innings Saturday. He pitched a solid inning last Monday, fanning a pair of batters. He currently holds a 3-1 record.