The 2023 Minor League Baseball season has reached its midpoint.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played July 10-16.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 11, 4 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB

Notes: Montgomery was a doubles machine last week, swatting four in 11 at-bats. The Red Land graduate posted one run across the four knocks, scored once and worked a pair of walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Notes: Morales went 5 2/3 innings on the mound last week but was charged for five runs for the third time in last four outings. The East Pennsboro alumnus scattered five hits in his only start, walked three and struck out four.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Notes: Madden picked up his second win of the season Sunday after firing five innings against the Stockton Ports. The East Penn product permitted six hits on four runs (two earned), issued three walks and punched out a trio. Madden's second victory comes two starts after he earned his first career win June 30.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Notes: Way continues to impress after making a switch to the bullpen. The Cumberland Valley grad made one relief appearance last week, spinning 1 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and fanning two. Since adopting his relief role, Way has surrendered one run in 9 2/3 innings.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 11, 1 R

Notes: Williams connected for two hits in a shortened week. The CV alumnus made 11 trips to the plate and scored one run.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Notes: Despite allowing two runs, Seig collected his fourth win of the season in a relief appearance Friday. The Mechanicsburg product saddled the two runs on two hits. He also struck out one batter.

