The 2023 Minor League Baseball regular season has come to a close for some leagues while others wrap up this week.

Here's the final look at Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Sep. 4-10.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 23, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 5 R

Notes: Montgomery finished his regular season strong, poking five hits across 23 at-bats, including a home run and a double. In addition to the five knocks, the Red Land graduate drove in three runs, posted five times and drew four walks.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Notes: Morales' final start of the regular season resulted in a no-decision. The East Pennsboro alumnus threw three innings, permitting five hits on three runs while striking out three. Morales and Modesto have qualified for the California League playoffs and play San Jose in a best-of-three divisional series beginning Tuesday.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Notes: Madden mustered 1 1/3 innings in his final regular-season outing. The East Penn product surrendered five hits and three runs in the shortened start while walking one and fanning two batters.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Notes: Way made a third consecutive start last week after previously shining in the bullpen. The Cumberland Valley grad was steady in four innings, allowing a hit on one run in a no-decision. He also struck six batters and issued three walks. Way and the Naturals have one more week of regular-season play, hosting Arkansas for seven games starting Tuesday.

Justin Williams (3B/1B/OF)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 20, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Notes: Williams plated five runs last week behind a pair of doubles. The CV alum knocked five hits across 20 at-bats and tacked on a run scored and a walk.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels, Double-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Notes: Despite taking a loss, Seig had a solid week out of the bullpen. The Mechanicsburg product made two appearances where he gave up a run on a pair of hits. He also struck out three batters and issued a free pass. Seig and Rocket City wrap up their regular season this week with a six-game series against Tennessee.

