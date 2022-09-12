Pro Baseball: Cumberland Valley graduate Hunter Schryver announces retirement

Cumberland Valley High School graduate Hunter Schryver has retired from professional baseball.

The former CV pitcher retired Friday, according to MiLB.com, after spending the 2022 season with the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Schryver was one of the Knights’ more consistent bullpen arms this year, firing a 3.89 earned-run average across 33 appearances and 37 innings of work. He also amassed 33 strikeouts and earned a 2-1 record.

No reason for his retirement was provided.

Schryver’s retirement comes at the end of his fifth season — sans the canceled 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic — in the minor leagues.

Schryver was selected out of Villanova University in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent the 2017 season and parts of the 2018 campaign in the Rays organization before being traded to the White Sox for future considerations.

Schryver underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2020 and used the canceled season to rehab. He returned to action at the start of the 2021 season.

Over his minor league career, Schryver compiled a career 11-8 record, 3.55 ERA and 261 punch outs.