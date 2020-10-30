Preview: Fields, No. 3 Ohio State expect No. 18 Penn State's best

STATE COLLEGE — Justin Fields looked eager to make up for lost time during Ohio State's season-opening blowout of Nebraska, operating the Buckeyes' offense with such efficiency pollsters vaulted his team to No. 3 in the polls after four quarters of nearly flawless football.

Throwing 20 completions and a pair of touchdown passes in 21 attempts will do that. So will running for a team-high 54 yards and another score. Leading the Buckeyes (1-0) to the end zone six times in 10 drives was helpful, too.

It was a heady start for a program that spent the first six weeks of the season watching from home and a quarterback that looks like a possible Heisman favorite now that Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is dealing with COVID-19.

Still, Fields has been around long enough to know how it works in 2020. Given the truncated schedule, there is no wiggle room. All the swagger Ohio State showed last week can vanish in an instant on Saturday at No. 18 Penn State (0-1).

The Nittany Lions were supposed to challenge the Buckeyes for Big Ten supremacy. That was before Penn State was stunned in overtime by Indiana last Saturday, meaning any shot it has at staying in the race depends on it knocking off Ohio State for the first time since 2016.