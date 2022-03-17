PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden on her way to 3A finals in 100 free

LEWISBURG — It was a repeat performance for Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming Championships, as the Eagle senior booked herself a direct flight to the finals for the second day in a row in the 100 yard freestyle.

Bolden broke her seed time (51.41 seconds) in the morning preliminaries with a blazing pace of 51.05, which cemented her in sixth place heading into the finals Thursday night. She claimed fifth-place honors in the 200 free Wednesday, the first state medal of her career.

“It feels really good. I'm really proud of my swim today,” Bolden said of her preliminary 100 free. “It feels really great, and I'm really grateful I have another opportunity to swim tonight.”

Bolden won’t be the only CV swimmer in the night session, as teammates Presley Staretz, Mia Pesavento and Lauren Chang also stamped their ticket to the consolations — along with Bolden — in the 400 free relay. The Eagle quartet teamed for a time of 3:33.47, placing them 12th.

Carlisle standout sophomore Madeline Coombs will also see another night swim for the second straight day, as she finished 14th in the 500 free, navigating a time of 5:06.99. Coombs placed 15th Wednesday in the 200 free.

Local swimmers to miss the cut Thursday morning, but still post respectable times, were Staretz (500 free, 22nd), CV’s Araceli Skiles (100 breaststroke, 22nd) and Northern’s Morgan Keefer (500 free, 26th).

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.