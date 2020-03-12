PIAA suspends state swimming, basketball championships two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Pennsylvania's winter high school sports championships are on hold.

The PIAA, the state's high school governing body for interscholastic sports, announced at noon Thursday that it is suspending the state basketball championships and the swimming championships for two weeks and will re-examine the tournaments in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as the country and state grapple with the spread of COVID-19, which has rocked the sports landscape in the last 48 hours.

Here is the PIAA's full statement:

The PIAA held a meeting Thursday morning in its Mechanicsburg offices to discuss COVID-19 and how to handle the remaining state championships. The morning was to include scheduling for the next round of the basketball tournament, but that has been tabled.

Cumberland Valley is currently competing in the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships, which began Wednesday and went on as planned Thursday at Bucknell University before the PIAA announced it was concluding the event in the afternoon following the diving championships.