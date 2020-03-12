PIAA suspends state swimming, basketball championships two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Pennsylvania's winter high school sports championships are on hold.
The PIAA, the state's high school governing body for interscholastic sports, announced at noon Thursday that it is suspending the state basketball championships and the swimming championships for two weeks and will re-examine the tournaments in the coming weeks.
The decision comes as the country and state grapple with the spread of COVID-19, which has rocked the sports landscape in the last 48 hours.
Here is the PIAA's full statement:
The PIAA held a meeting Thursday morning in its Mechanicsburg offices to discuss COVID-19 and how to handle the remaining state championships. The morning was to include scheduling for the next round of the basketball tournament, but that has been tabled.
Cumberland Valley is currently competing in the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships, which began Wednesday and went on as planned Thursday at Bucknell University before the PIAA announced it was concluding the event in the afternoon following the diving championships.
The 2A championships, which include multiple Sentinel-area teams, were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Those have now been postponed two weeks. Class 2A teams were packing up and heading home before the noon announcement as word spread and the PIAA informed them of the decision, according to reports at Bucknell University.
"PIAA, by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities," PIAA's statement read.
Cumberland County has two remaining teams in the state basketball championships — Mechanicsburg girls and Trinity boys, both of which won Wednesday night to advance to Saturday's then-scheduled quarterfinals.
A decision felt inevitable after a series of cascading events rocked the sports world in the United States and Pennsylvania.
Within the state, Mount Lebanon administrators declared it would not play Cheltenham in Wednesday's PIAA Class 6A second round at Chambersburg High School. A parent at Cheltenham reportedly came in contact with a patient suspected of having the coronavirus. That postponed the game to Thursday.
Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced it would play all remaining conference tournament and national championship tournament games in front of sparse crowds.
By noon Thursday, multiple NCAA conferences — including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — began cancelling their basketball championship tournaments.
Then after news of the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before a scheduled game Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, postponing the game, the NBA swiftly announced it was suspending the season.
As of Thursday morning, the NHL was advising teams to skip morning skates. And the MLB was scheduled to hold a conference call as pressure mounts to act before the regular season starts.
MLB is expected to suspend operations, as did MLS, Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, New Jersey moved its boys basketball state championships from Rutgers University. Phillipsburg High School was set to host, but that reportedly changed and a host site hadn't been determined by Thursday morning.
Pennsylvania's western neighbor, Ohio, made a similar decision Tuesday.
Late Wednesday, Colorado announced it was limiting attendance at its state basketball championships to "essential team personnel only" and a few family members per player, according to The Colorado Springs Gazette.
Connecticut canceled the remainder of its winter postseason and was bombarded by a petition and protests. Multiple games in New York were also postponed this week.
—Jake Adams