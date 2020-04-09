PIAA Sports: PIAA's cancellation of spring sports, winter championships could come after Gov. Tom Wolf's school closures order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Area high school athletes should soon have an answer about resuming the spring sports season.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday morning that all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic school year because of the coronavirus concerns. The PIAA has not released an official statement regarding the closure, but it could mean the spring sports season will be cancelled entirely.

The PIAA has not yet confirmed the cancellation of winter championships. According to a statement on their website, Wolf did support a shutdown.

"PIAA is aligned with the Governor’s message and other sports organizations having suspended all competition and practices since March 12, 2020," the PIAA said in the same statement before Wolf's announcement. "PIAA’s number one priority through the coronavirus pandemic is to keep our student-athletes and member schools safe. As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times this will continue to be our top priority.